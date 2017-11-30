Menu
Transform your favorite chicken noodle soup recipe into this delicious Mexican classic
Pound cake has a simple sweetness that can really hit the spot. The dense cake needs no frosting, but we may be able to dress it up with the addition of sweet potato.


If you’re a fan of pumpkin desserts, you’ll love this recipe from Well Done Food. Sweet potato and pumpkin have similar flavors and textures, so you probably could make this with pumpkin if you really wanted. But give the sweet potato a chance — you might just discover your new favorite baking addition.

RELATED: Here’s an irresistibly chocolately way to eat more sweet potatoes

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2½ cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon or nutmeg (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Southern Living explains exactly how to make it.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
