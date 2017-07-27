If your kids always beg for kettle corn at the fair, here’s how you can make it at home

There’s no doubt that turning regular popcorn into kettle corn takes it to the next level. But what is the magic that makes the transformation happen? It’s all in the way you cook it.

The thing that makes kettle corn so good is cooking the sugar while you cook the popcorn. This allows really get into the the flavor of corn, rather than cooking the popcorn first and then add a caramel sauce afterwards.

RELATED: This 4-ingredient cookies & cream popcorn is the movie snack of your dreams

It only takes a few minutes to make this delicious treat at home.





Here’s what you’ll need:

¼ cup cooking oil

¼ cup of popcorn

2 tablespoons of sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

Watch to find out just how easy it is to make.