If you’re a Dr. Pimple Popper fan, you need to make these cupcakes ASAP

The popaholic addiction has migrated into food, for better or worse.
If you can stomach making these, they’ll make the perfect talking point for your next party. The zits are made from Kool-Aid-covered marshmallows covered by flesh-colored fondant.
Think of how fun they would be at your next brunch.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- pre-made cupcakes, store-bought or homemade
- fondant
- frosting, store-bought or homemade
- lemonade and cherry flavored Kool-Aid
- corn syrup
- large marshmallows
- gel food coloring