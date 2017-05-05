If you’re looking for a healthy alternative to the Unicorn Frappuccino, try this fun smoothie

Everything is more fun when it’s colorful, and this smoothie is no exception.

If you couldn’t get your hands on one of Starbucks’ colorful drinks or wanted to spare yourself the calories, this smoothie is the perfect substitute. It’s just as much fun, and you’ll get some good nutrients out of it, too. She even matches the mango and blue raspberry flavors that Starbucks uses, but creates them with protein powder and fruit.

Your day will get instantly better once you start to assemble the layers. It’s hard not to smile when your morning smoothie is made up of so many bright colors.





Here’s what you’ll need:

mango

vanilla protein powder

red food coloring

blue raspberry flavored BCAAs

blue food coloring

xantham gum

puffed rice cereal to use as sprinkles

Even the “whipped cream” is actually a healthy, protein-packed topping.