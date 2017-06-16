If you’ve ever put applesauce into a boxed cake mix, you’re going to love this hack

Swapping applesauce for oil in cake mix is a classic upgrade that really does make a huge difference. But what would happen if you used yogurt instead of applesauce? You’d end up with a dense, moist, loaf-type cake.

This recipe from Betty Crocker uses lemon yogurt for an extra bit of flavor. Just a few other ingredients and one bowl and you’ve got yourself a delicious lemon loaf.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 box white cake mix



2 6-oz containers lemon flavored yogurt

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

2 eggs

2 teaspoons coarse sugar, optional

Find the full instructions for this easy recipe on Betty Crocker.