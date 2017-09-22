If you’ve never had carne asada fries, here’s what you’ve been missing

If carne asada fries sound totally foreign to you, you’ll be surprised to find out they are basically nachos made with fries instead of chips.
As the name suggests, they usually contain grilled steak, plus other typical nacho toppings like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
If you’ve never had them, you need to try this recipe. They are pretty easy to make at home, but of course, it’s always fun to find these on a restaurant menu.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the fries:
- 2 russet potatoes
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
For the carne asada:
- ½ pound flank steak
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, minced
- ½ cup fresh orange juice
- ¼ cup lime juice
For the toppings:
- 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
- sour cream
- guacamole
- cilantro, chopped
- tomatoes, diced