If you’ve never made snow ice cream, you’re seriously missing out — here’s how to do it

Anyone who grew up in a snowy climate will sing the praises of homemade snow ice cream.

The next time you’re stuck inside during a snowstorm, don’t forget about this easy wintertime treat. Here’s a simple snow ice cream recipe from Lucky Peach — no ice cream maker required!

You will need:

1 huge mixing bowl of snow

12 ounces sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon salt



1 teaspoon vanilla extract

All you really need to do is combined the ingredients, then enjoy! Get the full recipe here.