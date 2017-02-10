If you’ve never made snow ice cream, you’re seriously missing out — here’s how to do it
Lucky Peach
Anyone who grew up in a snowy climate will sing the praises of homemade snow ice cream.

The next time you’re stuck inside during a snowstorm, don’t forget about this easy wintertime treat. Here’s a simple snow ice cream recipe from Lucky Peach — no ice cream maker required!

You will need:

  • 1 huge mixing bowl of snow
  • 12 ounces sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

All you really need to do is combined the ingredients, then enjoy! Get the full recipe here.

Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
