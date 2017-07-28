Is it possible to eat healthy at McDonalds? These are your best options

You’re busy and you’re stressed. Between working all day, taking the kids to practice, and running errands to keep everything from falling apart, the last thing you want to do when you get home is spend time cooking dinner.
Although fast food isn’t the most ideal option for the health conscious, nutritionist Lisa Drayer offers the following recommendations from the McDonald’s menu that will keep you away from the worst offenders the next time you have to go through the drive-thru.
- For kids: Happy Meal with McNuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce, apple slices or Yoplait Go-gurt low-fat strawberry, and low-fat (1%) milk.
- For vegetarians: Fruit and yogurt parfait (snack/mini meal); or Southwest salad (no chicken) with Newman’s Own creamy Southwest dressing.
- For vegans: Southwest salad (no chicken or cheese) with Newman’s Own low-fat balsamic vinaigrette; or side salad with balsamic vinaigrette and hamburger bun; and a “Cutie” (mandarin orange).
- For calorie counters: Southwest grilled chicken salad (without dressing); or bacon ranch grilled chicken salad (without bacon and with half a packet of Newman’s Own ranch dressing); or Egg McMuffin (without Canadian bacon or butter); and fruit and yogurt parfait (snack/mini meal size).
- For carb counters: Artisan grilled chicken sandwich (without bun); or Egg McMuffin (without muffin and butter); or cheeseburger (without bun); side salad with Newman’s Own low-fat balsamic vinaigrette.