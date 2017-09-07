It’s called “knock you naked” red velvet cheesecake for a reason
It may not literally cause your clothes to fall off, but “knock you naked” red velvet cheesecake is still guaranteed to rock your world!

Check out this beauty from Incredible Recipes from Heaven. It has three layers — red velvet cake on the bottom, cheesecake in the center, and a whipped topping.

Making it is easier than it seems, too. So what are you waiting for? Make one today!

You will need:

Red velvet layer


  • 1 box red velvet cake mix + additional ingredients on box
  • Butter and flour, for greasing pan

Cheesecake layer

  • 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ⅔ cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Whipped topping

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Get the full recipe from Incredible Recipes from Heaven.

