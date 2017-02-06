It’s easier than you think to make fresh pasta at home with this 2-ingredient recipe

Making fresh pasta sounds intimidating, but it’s actually a pretty simple recipe. It only uses two ingredients: superfine flour and eggs.

You don’t need any special equipment — not even a pasta maker. A simple rolling pin will get the dough flat enough to cut into strips.

RELATED: Once you taste this homemade mac and cheese, you’ll never buy the boxed version again

Yes, it takes some extra time, but your kids will love rolling out the dough almost as much as they like making cookies.

Here’s what you’ll need:





5 cups of 00 superfine flour

5 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil (optional)

Once you try this recipe, you’ll never go back to the dried boxed stuff.