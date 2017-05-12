Just wait ’til you see these Southern egg rolls — they might become your favorite way to eat BBQ

With just a little help from Southern Living, you can create the perfect southern-inspired appetizer for your next party by wrapping the goodness of a classic pulled pork barbecue sandwich into an egg roll.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started:

4 tbsp. white barbecue sauce

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. sugar

2 cups coleslaw mix

Diced pickles to taste



Pulled pork

6 egg roll wrappers

Water

The recipe is super simple to follow. Plus, eating them leaves considerably less mess than the typical BBQ sandwich.