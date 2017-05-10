Layer cake, fruit, and homemade whipped cream to create this deliciously patriotic treat

No dessert completes a summertime picnic quite like fresh berries and whipped cream.
This red, white & blueberry trifle takes that treat to the next level by combining it with sponge cake, then layering everything. It’s as pretty as it is delicious!
You will need:
Fruit layer
- 2 pints blueberries
- 6 ounces blackberries
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- Pinch of salt
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- ⅓ cup water
Cream layer
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup cream
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
You’ll also need a sponge cake that’s been cut into pieces, and some sliced fresh strawberries. Top the entire confection with powdered sugar.