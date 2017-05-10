Food and drink

Layer cake, fruit, and homemade whipped cream to create this deliciously patriotic treat

No dessert completes a summertime picnic quite like fresh berries and whipped cream.

This red, white & blueberry trifle takes that treat to the next level by combining it with sponge cake, then layering everything. It’s as pretty as it is delicious!

You will need:

Fruit layer

  • 2 pints blueberries
  • 6 ounces blackberries
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest
  • ⅓ cup water

Cream layer

  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup cream
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

You’ll also need a sponge cake that’s been cut into pieces, and some sliced fresh strawberries. Top the entire confection with powdered sugar.

