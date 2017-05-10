Layer cake, fruit, and homemade whipped cream to create this deliciously patriotic treat

No dessert completes a summertime picnic quite like fresh berries and whipped cream.

This red, white & blueberry trifle takes that treat to the next level by combining it with sponge cake, then layering everything. It’s as pretty as it is delicious!

You will need:

Fruit layer

2 pints blueberries

6 ounces blackberries

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice



Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon lemon zest

⅓ cup water

Cream layer

8 ounces cream cheese

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup cream

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

You’ll also need a sponge cake that’s been cut into pieces, and some sliced fresh strawberries. Top the entire confection with powdered sugar.