Learn how to create the newest dessert trend — succulent cakes

Succulents and cactus might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about tasty desserts, but they are the newest cake decoration sweeping social media right now — and they look so real, it may surprise you they aren’t.

RELATED: This is a cheesecake and a strawberry shortcake in one and it’s indescribably incredible

What used to be a nice live decoration is now adorning cakes in a stunning way. Watch this video from Kin Community and see how the cake and different types of succulents are made.



