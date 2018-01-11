Who doesn’t love jambalaya? This spicy recipe is loaded with meat and veggies, and is guaranteed to bring everyone back for more!
RELATED: Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think
This quick version will up your game in the kitchen.
You will need:
- 3-pound chicken
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 4 onions, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 3 cups rice
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 12 ounces sausage, sliced
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons creole seasoning
How to make it
Mix together the celery, onions, green pepper and garlic.
Shred the chicken, then mix in the creole seasoning.
Melt the butter in a pot. Add the chicken and cook until tender.
In another pot, cook the chopped vegetables until tender. Add the rice and the sausage, and combine everything.
Add a bit more creole seasoning to the vegetables, rice and sausage.
Stir in the chicken and add about 4 cups of water.
Let the jambalaya simmer — then enjoy!