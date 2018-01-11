Who doesn’t love jambalaya? This spicy recipe is loaded with meat and veggies, and is guaranteed to bring everyone back for more!

RELATED: Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think





This quick version will up your game in the kitchen.

You will need:

3-pound chicken

2 stalks celery, chopped

4 onions, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

3 cups rice

4 cloves garlic, minced

12 ounces sausage, sliced

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons creole seasoning

How to make it

Mix together the celery, onions, green pepper and garlic.

Shred the chicken, then mix in the creole seasoning.

Melt the butter in a pot. Add the chicken and cook until tender.

In another pot, cook the chopped vegetables until tender. Add the rice and the sausage, and combine everything.

Add a bit more creole seasoning to the vegetables, rice and sausage.

Stir in the chicken and add about 4 cups of water.

Let the jambalaya simmer — then enjoy!