Menu
hot chocolate cheesecake Read this Next

Hot chocolate cheesecake is the winter treat of your dreams
Advertisement

Who doesn’t love jambalaya? This spicy recipe is loaded with meat and veggies, and is guaranteed to bring everyone back for more!

RELATED: Making the perfect crispy pan pizza at home is easier than you think


This quick version will up your game in the kitchen.

You will need:

  • 3-pound chicken
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 4 onions, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 cups rice
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 ounces sausage, sliced
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 tablespoons creole seasoning

How to make it

Mix together the celery, onions, green pepper and garlic.

Shred the chicken, then mix in the creole seasoning.

Melt the butter in a pot. Add the chicken and cook until tender.

In another pot, cook the chopped vegetables until tender. Add the rice and the sausage, and combine everything.

Add a bit more creole seasoning to the vegetables, rice and sausage.

Stir in the chicken and add about 4 cups of water.

Let the jambalaya simmer — then enjoy!

Marc August About the author:
Marc August is a producer with over 10 years experience. He attended the Savannah College of Art and Design. We’ve heard that he plans on capturing either the legendary Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. He’s not picky.  A Yeti would also be cool.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

1 week of dinners for $100 | I ended the week with a bang by making these incredible buffalo chicken sweet potatoes

1 week of dinners for $100 | I ended the week with a bang by making these incredible buffalo chicken sweet potatoes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant

1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant

1 week of dinners for $100 | I whipped up this super healthy and delicious chicken salad in just 5 minutes

1 week of dinners for $100 | I whipped up this super healthy and delicious chicken salad in just 5 minutes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement