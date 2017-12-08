Making pizza at home isn’t only fun — it’s also rewarding, not to mention delicious!
A lot of people struggle with getting the crust just right, but that’s important; the perfect crust is what makes your favorite pizza place your favorite pizza place. So, let’s take all the guesswork out of it with this recipe for the perfect pan pizza! Check the video to get all the visuals!
What you’ll need:
- roughly 1 pound of dough (you can make this or buy it pre-made)
- 1 bottle of water (16 ounces)
- 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- 1½ cups pizza sauce (or more if you really love sauce)
- 10-12 ounces of low-moisture mozzarella cheese (feel free to go overboard on the cheese too)
- fresh basil leaves
- grated Parmesan cheese
- toppings as desired; for this one, we chose thick-cut pepperoni, but you can add whatever you like (dare we say pineapple?)
- ½ cup of flour
- iron skillet, but you could really do this same thing in any oven-safe product or holding vessel
Let’s learn to make it:
- (Pre-step): Preheat your oven to 500°
- Step 1: Take your big ol’ ball of dough and cut that sucker in half.
- Step 2: Cover your halves of dough in some of that flour.
- Step 3: Take one of the halves and knead that dough! We’re serious. Really work it. Get some air in there and bring out that elasticity. You can do this by folding the dough into itself.
- Step 4: Now take your skillet and apply those tablespoons of olive oil. Swirl it around to really cover the pan.
- Step 5: Apply your kneaded dough to the pan. This may seem tricky, but have patience. You will want to work the dough to fit the sides of the pan. The dough will expand the longer it’s out in the air, also. Make sure there are no holes in your dough.
- Step 6: Now that your dough is touching all sides of the pan, apply your sauce — generously. We like the thick, chunky pizza sauce.
- Step 7: Alternate adding your mozzarella cheese and bits of basil leaves. Go crazy with it, too. Extra cheese, extra sauce…yum!
- Step 8: Toppings time! We applied our thick-cut pepperoni here. You can add whatever; we don’t judge.
- Step 9: Place your skillet and pizza makings into your oven. Let it sit for about 10-12 minutes. Check the pizza to see if it’s golden brown on top. If it is, remove it and let it cool for a few minutes.
- Step 10: Enjoy your delicious pan pizza. Perhaps think about what to name your new pizza restaurant that you’re now considering opening.