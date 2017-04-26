Make it a Cinco de Mayo to remember with this easy margarita cheesecake

Cinco de Mayo is a day for chips and salsa, guacamole and, of course, margaritas.

This year, enjoy those divine lime and tequila flavors in cheesecake form. We promise you’ll enjoy this margarita cheesecake from Delish so much, you’ll want to make it year-round!

You will need:

7 tablespoons butter

5 limes

1 orange

8 ounces vanilla wafer cookies

4 packages cream cheese



1¼ cups sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1 container sour cream

¼ cup orange juice or orange liqueur

Garnish your finished cheesecake with orange and lemon slices. Get the full recipe from Delish.