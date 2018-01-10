Menu
You’ll love this mashed potato mashup.

This is the stuff of dreams — literally. Blogger Reeni from Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice actually dreamed about this mashed potato crunch, then created it IRL when she woke up.


RELATED: These 5 add-ins will take your leftover mashed potatoes to the next level

It looks like a pizza, but tastes like a loaded potato pancake. See, we told you it was genius.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2.5 pounds russet potatoes
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 4 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
  • 2 green onions
  • sour cream, for garnish

Find the full recipe on Reeni’s blog.

Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
