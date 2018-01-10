You’ll love this mashed potato mashup.
This is the stuff of dreams — literally. Blogger Reeni from Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice actually dreamed about this mashed potato crunch, then created it IRL when she woke up.
It looks like a pizza, but tastes like a loaded potato pancake. See, we told you it was genius.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 2.5 pounds russet potatoes
- 4 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup milk
- 1½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
- 2 green onions
- sour cream, for garnish
Cinnamon Spice and Everything Nice