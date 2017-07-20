Chicken is hard to cook, but with these tips, you’ll master it in no time

If you’re a beginner cook, you may have mastered browning ground beef, but if you still have trouble making a chicken breast turn out just right, you may be missing a few key essentials.

This video from Brothers Green Eats shares 15 tips that will make your chicken stir-fry turn out great.

A few of his pro-tips:

Flatten the piece of chicken so it will cook more evenly.

Seasoning the skin will cause it to crisp up and add flavor.



Pulling the chicken out of the pan just a few seconds before it’s done will prevent overcooking.

Watch to learn all 15 tips to improve your chicken game.