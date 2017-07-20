Food and drink

Chicken is hard to cook, but with these tips, you’ll master it in no time

Article will continue after advertisement

If you’re a beginner cook, you may have mastered browning ground beef, but if you still have trouble making a chicken breast turn out just right, you may be missing a few key essentials.

RELATED: Believe it or not, it is possible to cook a whole chicken in 30 minutes

This video from Brothers Green Eats shares 15 tips that will make your chicken stir-fry turn out great.

A few of his pro-tips:

  • Flatten the piece of chicken so it will cook more evenly.
  • Seasoning the skin will cause it to crisp up and add flavor.

  • Pulling the chicken out of the pan just a few seconds before it’s done will prevent overcooking.

Watch to learn all 15 tips to improve your chicken game.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement