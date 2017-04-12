In honor of cherry blossom season, a gorgeous new drink is blooming at McDonald’s

Spring has sprung, and McDonald’s restaurants in Japan know just how to celebrate.
Behold the Sakura McFloat — a cherry-flavored soda with vanilla ice cream on top. It can also be served without ice cream.
And the pretty drink may have been tailor-made for Instagram. Take a look:
March 25th: Hanami Pre-game. Tokyo weather can't dampen my hanami spirit! Highly recommend these McDonalds' Sakura Floats to get you in the mood. Going to ditch the ice cream and replace with ample vodka for my signature hanami cocktail. #hanami #cherryblossom #sakura #sakurafloat #mcdonalds #japan #tokyo #drink #spring #icecream #pink #onlyinjapan #signaturecocktail
Here are some of the craziest McDonald’s dishes from around the world:
- Bone-in pork ribs (Czech Republic)
- Fried shrimp and macaroni & cheese croquette (Japan)
- Deep-fried meat-stuffed olives (Italy)
- Nutella burger (Italy)
- Spicy nacho cheese wedges (United Kingdom)
- Pumpkin spice fries (Japan)
- Curly crab fries (Singapore)
- Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom)
