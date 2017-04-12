In honor of cherry blossom season, a gorgeous new drink is blooming at McDonald’s

Spring has sprung, and McDonald’s restaurants in Japan know just how to celebrate.

Melet iniiiiii 😭😭😭 Kpn ada d Indo 😂😂 . . . #sakurafloat A post shared by nazifa hamidiyati (نظف حمدية) (@nazifa_01) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Behold the Sakura McFloat — a cherry-flavored soda with vanilla ice cream on top. It can also be served without ice cream.

And the pretty drink may have been tailor-made for Instagram. Take a look:

This Sakura Float is legit. 👌👌👌 . . #sakurafloat #sakura #pepperph #forkspoonmanila A post shared by Sab C. (@sabrinuuuuuh) on Apr 10, 2016 at 10:54pm PDT

#sakurafloat #McDonaldsJapan #Mcdonalds #CherryBlossomDrink A post shared by Kaitlyn Phillips (@kphils) on May 7, 2014 at 6:04am PDT

