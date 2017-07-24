McDonald’s unveils some changes that will help you get your Big Macs and fries in record time

McDonald’s will begin offering customers a new way to pay for their Big Mac and fries, and a new way to get its popular fast food.

Last week the company unveiled a plan to begin taking orders and payment by mobile phone through its app and announced a new curbside pick-up program.

Customers will be able to place an order and pay through their mobile phone and pick-up their orders at the drive thru or through curbside delivery.

RELATED: Wait until you see all the incredible ingredients on McDonald’s newest burger





Restaurant officials said the new options are expected to be available at all U.S. locations by the end of the year and at thousands of other McDonald’s around the world, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The fast food chain is also expanding its delivery services, testing out a new program through UberEats in Florida. It already uses other third parties for deliveries in some markets, the Tribune reported.

The food you crave is coming to you with McDelivery. Learn how you could get gear on 7.26: https://t.co/SnyD88Q4F1 pic.twitter.com/xZFITvexXB — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 20, 2017

Here are some of the craziest McDonald’s dishes from around the world: