McDonald’s unveils some changes that will help you get your Big Macs and fries in record time

McDonald’s will begin offering customers a new way to pay for their Big Mac and fries, and a new way to get its popular fast food.
Last week the company unveiled a plan to begin taking orders and payment by mobile phone through its app and announced a new curbside pick-up program.
Customers will be able to place an order and pay through their mobile phone and pick-up their orders at the drive thru or through curbside delivery.
Restaurant officials said the new options are expected to be available at all U.S. locations by the end of the year and at thousands of other McDonald’s around the world, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The fast food chain is also expanding its delivery services, testing out a new program through UberEats in Florida. It already uses other third parties for deliveries in some markets, the Tribune reported.
Here are some of the craziest McDonald’s dishes from around the world:
- Bone-in pork ribs (Czech Republic)
- Fried shrimp and macaroni & cheese croquette (Japan)
- Deep-fried meat-stuffed olives (Italy)
- Nutella burger (Italy)
- Spicy nacho cheese wedges (United Kingdom)
- Pumpkin spice fries (Japan)
- Curly crab fries (Singapore)
- Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom)