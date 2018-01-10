Menu
Don’t you just wish winter would melt away already?

If you’ve still got months of potential snow on the horizon, you can at least get a good laugh from this adorable cake. Mr. Melty will definitely make your kids smile, and if you’ve got time for a snow day project, give it a shot.


You’ll need several of your favorite cake layers in various sizes, a batch of buttercream, and some black and orange fondant.

This video from Chelsweets explains exactly how to make it.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
