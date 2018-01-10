Don’t you just wish winter would melt away already?

If you’ve still got months of potential snow on the horizon, you can at least get a good laugh from this adorable cake. Mr. Melty will definitely make your kids smile, and if you’ve got time for a snow day project, give it a shot.





RELATED: Melted snowman cookies are easy and adorable for the holiday season

You’ll need several of your favorite cake layers in various sizes, a batch of buttercream, and some black and orange fondant.

This video from Chelsweets explains exactly how to make it.