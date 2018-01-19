Three reasons this meal is exactly what you need to make on a cold night: it takes less than 30 minutes, uses only one pan, and is full of cheese. Need we say more?
Just imagine the mouth-watering flavor of a good French onion soup plus hearty chicken, topped with three kinds of cheese.
This recipe from Creme de la Crumb is sure to be a hit in your house.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 2 medium yellow onions
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons beef broth
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 teaspoon Italian blend herbs/Italian seasoning
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- ¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- fresh thyme or parsley and cracked black pepper for garnish (optional)
Find the full recipe on Creme de la Crumb.