These 7 recipes will make you want to go out and buy an air fryer
Three reasons this meal is exactly what you need to make on a cold night: it takes less than 30 minutes, uses only one pan, and is full of cheese. Need we say more?


Just imagine the mouth-watering flavor of a good French onion soup plus hearty chicken, topped with three kinds of cheese.

RELATED: Sour cream and onion chicken may be the easiest slow cooker entrée ever

This recipe from Creme de la Crumb is sure to be a hit in your house.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 medium yellow onions
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons beef broth
  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon Italian blend herbs/Italian seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • ¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • fresh thyme or parsley and cracked black pepper for garnish (optional)

Find the full recipe on Creme de la Crumb.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
