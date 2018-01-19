Three reasons this meal is exactly what you need to make on a cold night: it takes less than 30 minutes, uses only one pan, and is full of cheese. Need we say more?





Just imagine the mouth-watering flavor of a good French onion soup plus hearty chicken, topped with three kinds of cheese.

This recipe from Creme de la Crumb is sure to be a hit in your house.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 medium yellow onions

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons beef broth

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon oil

salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon Italian blend herbs/Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons flour

4 slices provolone cheese

4 slices Swiss cheese

¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

fresh thyme or parsley and cracked black pepper for garnish (optional)

Find the full recipe on Creme de la Crumb.