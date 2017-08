Some foods should never, under any circumstances, be frozen.

Putting unwhisked eggs and defrosted meats in the freezer can cause bacteria to form.

RELATED: Your freezer is probably a cluttered mess — here’s a simple way to organize it

Dairy products will curdle; pasta and foods with a high water content (such as lettuce, cucumber and watermelon) will turn to mush.

And never put a carbonated beverage in the freezer unless you want to deal with some explosive results!