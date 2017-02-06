One of America’s most beloved pastry chefs shares his wild, wonderful recipe for caramel popcorn cake

Caramel popcorn cake sounds crazy, but don’t the strangest desserts always taste the best?

This masterpiece was created by Buddy Valastro, the “Cake Boss” himself. He obviously knows what he’s doing, so we trust this treat is just as delicious as he claims.

Start by combining vanilla frosting with cookie butter, which can be purchased at Trader Joe’s and elsewhere. Use the combo to frost a cake of your choice — here’s the best way to do that.





Once it’s frosted to your satisfaction, drizzle caramel sauce over the entire confection, then top it with a generous handful of caramel popcorn. Delicious!