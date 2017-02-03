This peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake is gorgeous, delicious, and no-bake

Now this is one jaw-dropping dessert.
The peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake from Hugs & Cookies xoxo requires no baking (apart from its brownie base) and has fewer ingredients than you probably expect. Who wouldn’t love to be presented with a slice at the end of a delicious meal?
You will need:
- 9 x 13 pan of brownies (any brownie recipe will do — if you don’t know one, try this)
- 1 cup hot fudge sauce, divided
- 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 1½ cups creamy peanut butter
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 12 peanut butter cups, chopped