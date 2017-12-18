Menu
Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas
Put a spin on a traditional party appetizer with this delicious pimento cheese queso.

Classic pimento cheese serves as the base of this dip, but then you add cream cheese and sour cream, plus some mustard, vinegar, and garlic for seasoning. No Velveeta necessary!


Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 jars sliced pimentos
  • 3 blocks of cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 2 tsp butter
  • ½ red onion, chopped
  • 1½ tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp mustard powder
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ tsp hot sauce
  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 tsp red wine vinegar
  • chips for serving
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
