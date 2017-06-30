Pressure cookers are the new slow cookers and they couldn’t be any easier to use

Move over slow cooker — we’ve found an even easier way to cook one-pot meals.

Enter the InstantPot pressure cooker. It looks like a cross between a Crock-Pot and a bread maker. It’s a little clunky, but definitely worth the counter space.

Claiming to replace seven appliances, it can cook things fast or slow, bake bread, and even make yogurt. Crazy, right? You can pick one up for around $100 and proceed to use it for everything.





Here are just a few of the things you can do:

Hard-boiled eggs in 5 minutes

Cook a spaghetti squash whole in 15 minutes

Make beef stew in 35 minutes

Cook frozen chicken breasts perfectly in 20 minutes

Plus, because the pressurized steam cooks food faster, your favorite meals will come out with more flavor and nutrients than a slow cooker. Watch to see the magic in action.