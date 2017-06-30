Pressure cookers are the new slow cookers and they couldn’t be any easier to use

Move over slow cooker — we’ve found an even easier way to cook one-pot meals.
Enter the InstantPot pressure cooker. It looks like a cross between a Crock-Pot and a bread maker. It’s a little clunky, but definitely worth the counter space.
RELATED: This entire delicious (and healthy!) chicken dinner is made in a slow cooker
Claiming to replace seven appliances, it can cook things fast or slow, bake bread, and even make yogurt. Crazy, right? You can pick one up for around $100 and proceed to use it for everything.
Here are just a few of the things you can do:
- Hard-boiled eggs in 5 minutes
- Cook a spaghetti squash whole in 15 minutes
- Make beef stew in 35 minutes
- Cook frozen chicken breasts perfectly in 20 minutes
Plus, because the pressurized steam cooks food faster, your favorite meals will come out with more flavor and nutrients than a slow cooker. Watch to see the magic in action.