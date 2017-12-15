Menu
etm christmas crack Read this Next

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack
Advertisement

This delicious concoction has all the classic burger flavors: mustard, ketchup, onions and, of course, cheese.

You can’t really go wrong with those flavors, and this quesadilla burger is no exception. You’d be surprised at how different it tastes from a regular burger.


RELATED: It may be a lot of work, but making a Double-Double Animal Style In-N-Out Burger is definitely worth the effort

Find the full recipe on Delish.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • salt and pepper
  • ¼ c. ketchup
  • 2 tbsp. mustard
  • 1½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 2 10-in. flour tortillas
  • 3 c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack
Food and drink

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

,
Illuminate your cookie swap with these Christmas lights sugar cookies
Food and drink

Illuminate your cookie swap with these Christmas lights sugar cookies

,
We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning
Food and drink

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

,
People are raving about Miller High Life’s festive holiday bottle
Food and drink

People are raving about Miller High Life’s festive holiday bottle

Advertisement