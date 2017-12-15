This delicious concoction has all the classic burger flavors: mustard, ketchup, onions and, of course, cheese.
You can’t really go wrong with those flavors, and this quesadilla burger is no exception. You’d be surprised at how different it tastes from a regular burger.
Find the full recipe on Delish.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 lb. ground beef
- salt and pepper
- ¼ c. ketchup
- 2 tbsp. mustard
- 1½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 2 10-in. flour tortillas
- 3 c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded