Nobody can resist these easy 5-ingredient bacon cheeseburger meatballs

These appetizers are bound to be a hit with your kids and party guests. They’re basically miniature cheeseburgers, and who doesn’t want that?!

Bacon cheeseburger meatballs from An Affair from the Heart only have five ingredients. If you use frozen, pre-made meatballs (the blog recommends the Farm Rich brand), the recipe is almost impossibly easy.

RELATED: Yes, that’s a cheeseburger inside an onion ring — and yes, it’s easy to make in your own kitchen

You will need:

Meatballs

American cheese, cut into small pieces



Cooked bacon, cut into small pieces

Iceberg lettuce, cut into small pieces

Grape tomatoes, halved

You’ll also need toothpicks, of course. Get the full recipe from An Affair from the Heart.