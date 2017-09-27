BLT lasagna sounds too good to be true — but it exists, and it couldn’t be more delicious

Who doesn’t love a BLT? Now, you can turn your favorite sandwich into the ultimate (and we do mean ultimate) comfort food.
Behold the BLT lasagna. Don’t worry — it’s not full of limp, soggy iceberg lettuce. Rather, the “L” is made up of Lacinato kale, the same variety that’s often used to make kale chips.
RELATED: Put down the chips and snack on these healthy and equally delicious zucchini Parmesan rounds instead
This recipe from MyRecipes includes a homemade tomato sauce, but if you’re pressed for time or just feeling a little lazy, you can use one from a jar. We won’t tell.
You will need:
- Cooking spray
- ½ cup panko
- ¼ cup Parmesan, grated
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
- ½ teaspoon fresh pepper
- 10 slices thick-cut bacon
- 9 lasagna noodles
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1 large bunch Lacinato kale, stemmed and chopped
- 5 large tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 more teaspoon fresh pepper
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 more tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- ¼ cup white onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 teaspoons ground fennel seeds
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 spring thyme
- 2 more cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 3 whole cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1½ cups whole milk
- 1 cup whipping cream
- ⅓ cup bacon drippings
- ¼ cup flour
Tip: Who says you can’t make a little substitution? We prefer spinach to kale.
Now, sit back and bask in the glow of our favorite flavors — noodles, cheese, and bacon!
Follow along with a written recipe at MyRecipes.
More lasagna love
- Spinach and sausage lasagna that cooks in a skillet
- 10-minute lasagna cupcakes for when you’re in a hurry
- Mexican “lasagna” with tortillas instead of noodles
- Ooey gooey chicken, bacon and Alfredo lasagna
- Lasagna soup for cold winter nights
- And for dessert — peanut butter cookie lasagna…
- …or no-bake pumpkin cheesecake lasagna