BLT lasagna sounds too good to be true — but it exists, and it couldn’t be more delicious

Who doesn’t love a BLT? Now, you can turn your favorite sandwich into the ultimate (and we do mean ultimate) comfort food.

Behold the BLT lasagna. Don’t worry — it’s not full of limp, soggy iceberg lettuce. Rather, the “L” is made up of Lacinato kale, the same variety that’s often used to make kale chips.

This recipe from MyRecipes includes a homemade tomato sauce, but if you’re pressed for time or just feeling a little lazy, you can use one from a jar. We won’t tell.


You will need:

  • Cooking spray
  • ½ cup panko
  • ¼ cup Parmesan, grated
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
  • ½ teaspoon fresh pepper
  • 10 slices thick-cut bacon
  • 9 lasagna noodles
  • 3 cups shredded mozzarella
  • 1 large bunch Lacinato kale, stemmed and chopped
  • 5 large tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium red onion, diced
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 more teaspoon fresh pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 more tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
  • ¼ cup white onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons ground fennel seeds
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 spring thyme
  • 2 more cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ¼ cup dry white wine
  • 1½ cups whole milk
  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • ⅓ cup bacon drippings
  • ¼ cup flour

Tip: Who says you can’t make a little substitution? We prefer spinach to kale.

Now, sit back and bask in the glow of our favorite flavors — noodles, cheese, and bacon!

Follow along with a written recipe at MyRecipes.

