It’s moist, it’s easy to make, it’s topped with crushed Butterfingers — no wonder it’s called “Better than Sex Cake”

Sure, we’ve featured a Better than Sex Cake before, but this version is for people who prefer yellow cake.
Butterfinger Ecstasy Cake features a yellow cake base, caramel syrup, whipped cream frosting and, as the name suggests, crushed Butterfingers on top. (But don’t feel restricted — you can use any candy you’d like.)
It’s also a poke cake; we’ve made one before. And it’s ridiculously simple to throw together. What are you waiting for?
You will need:
- 1 box yellow cake mix, prepared according to directions
- 1 king size Butterfinger, crushed
- 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 12.25-ounce jar caramel syrup
- 16 ounces heavy whipping cream
- ⅓ cup powdered sugar
Follow along with a written recipe at Incredible Recipes from Heaven.