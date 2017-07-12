Food and drink

It’s moist, it’s easy to make, it’s topped with crushed Butterfingers — no wonder it’s called “Better than Sex Cake”

Article will continue after advertisement

Sure, we’ve featured a Better than Sex Cake before, but this version is for people who prefer yellow cake.

Butterfinger Ecstasy Cake features a yellow cake base, caramel syrup, whipped cream frosting and, as the name suggests, crushed Butterfingers on top. (But don’t feel restricted — you can use any candy you’d like.)

It’s also a poke cake; we’ve made one before. And it’s ridiculously simple to throw together. What are you waiting for?

You will need:

  • 1 box yellow cake mix, prepared according to directions
  • 1 king size Butterfinger, crushed

  • 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 12.25-ounce jar caramel syrup
  • 16 ounces heavy whipping cream
  • ⅓ cup powdered sugar

Follow along with a written recipe at Incredible Recipes from Heaven.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement