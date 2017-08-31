This next-level caramel corn also has marshmallows and is pretty much perfect

We absolutely love popcorn and have featured recipes for:
- Carnival-style kettle corn
- Taco popcorn
- Cookies & cream popcorn
- Birthday cake popcorn
- Sweet & spicy buffalo popcorn
Now, meet the newest addition to the family: caramel marshmallow popcorn.
This sweet and salty treat from Everyday Shortcuts starts with caramel corn, then takes it to the next level with melted marshmallows. We can’t wait until movie night!
You will need:
- 1 package microwave popcorn OR ⅓ cup regular popcorn, popped
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons corn syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 25 marshmallows
Get the full recipe at Everyday Shortcuts.