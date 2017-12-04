Your holiday party guests will thank you for serving these delightful cheese truffles.

They’re mini versions of a cheese ball so you avoid the mess of cutting and scooping out the soft cheese. Plus, you get more of the toppings, which cover the whole surface of the truffles. And since they’re miniature, you can offer a wider variety of flavors.





RELATED: Her Thanksgiving guests can’t wait to snack on this divine (and super easy) cheese ball

This recipe uses bacon bits, chives, and pecans, but you can always try pineapple or parsley, too. Or try using pimento cheese as the base. The best part is you don’t have to choose only one option.

Here’s what you’ll need:

12 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 c. shredded cheddar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped

⅓ c. finely chopped fresh chives

⅓ c. finely chopped pecans

See exactly how to make them in this video from Delish.