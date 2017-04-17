This cheesy spaghetti and meatball dish is baked in a skillet and we can’t get enough

What kid — or adult, for that matter — doesn’t love spaghetti and meatballs?

If you can’t get enough of that classic comfort food, you’ll really enjoy this fun, cheesy twist on it from Joy in Every Season. Baked spaghetti and meatballs is made in a skillet, so it’s all hot and gooey when you’re ready to serve it. We’re obsessed, and we guarantee you will be too!

RELATED: Everybody’s making chicken bacon ranch casserole — here’s what all the fuss is about

You will need:

Meatballs (as many as you want!), cooked



24 ounces marinara sauce

½ yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ pound spaghetti noodles

1-2 cups shredded cheese (mozzarella is delicious in this recipe!)

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Get the full recipe from Joy in Every Season.