Forget the waffle cone — once you’ve tried this epic cookie cone, you’ll never go back

If you’ve never eaten ice cream from a cookie cone — what the heck is wrong with you?!

If you’ve tried to make a cookie cone, but it didn’t quite hold its shape, just know that the secret is in the preparation. This recipe from Ashlee Marie shows you exactly how to make the perfect, non-crumbly cone.

You will need:





2⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

⅔ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1½ cups mini chocolate chips

Get the full recipe from Ashlee Marie.