Menu
cake pops Read this Next

If your Pinterest-inspired baking turns out as a fail, here's how to fix it
Advertisement

Sometimes, appetizers can be the most fun part of a meal — and they definitely are with this recipe.

How cute is this bread stick Christmas tree? Such a clever use of spinach dip and pizza dough. Not only is it better looking than classic spinach dip, it’s easier for your guests to eat, too.


RELATED: Dip dip hooray! Here are 7 quick and easy dips to serve at your Super Bowl party

This dish from It’s Always Autumn will be the hit of your holiday party.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For breadsticks:

  • 12 oz frozen spinach
  • 6 oz cream cheese
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • ¼ tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp Italian seasoning
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese
  • 1 tube thin pizza crust

For garlic butter:

  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ½ tsp garlic salt
  • ½ tsp Italian seasoning
Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

If your Pinterest-inspired baking turns out as a fail, here’s how to fix it
Food and drink

If your Pinterest-inspired baking turns out as a fail, here’s how to fix it

,
Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini
Food and drink

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

,
My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves
Food and drink

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

,
Pimento cheese queso is a thing and it’s just as delicious as it sounds
Food and drink

Pimento cheese queso is a thing and it’s just as delicious as it sounds

,
Advertisement