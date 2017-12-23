Sometimes, appetizers can be the most fun part of a meal — and they definitely are with this recipe.
How cute is this bread stick Christmas tree? Such a clever use of spinach dip and pizza dough. Not only is it better looking than classic spinach dip, it’s easier for your guests to eat, too.
This dish from It’s Always Autumn will be the hit of your holiday party.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For breadsticks:
- 12 oz frozen spinach
- 6 oz cream cheese
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup cheddar cheese
- 1 tube thin pizza crust
For garlic butter:
- 2 tbsp butter
- ½ tsp garlic salt
- ½ tsp Italian seasoning