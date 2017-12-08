Pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert everyone should try at least once. The brown sugar caramel top filled with chunks of refreshing pineapple make it such a treat.





This recipe from Martha Steward puts a twist on that classic by swapping the fruit for a slightly more sour variety. Cranberries give the cake a unique taste, but don’t worry, there’s plenty of sugar to make this a holiday treat.

Here’s what you’ll need:

8 tablespoons butter

1 cup sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

1¾ cups cranberries

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

Plus, you can always add a little cranberry juice (or red food coloring) to the batter to give the cake a slight holiday hue. Find the full recipe on Martha Stewart’s site.