Pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert everyone should try at least once. The brown sugar caramel top filled with chunks of refreshing pineapple make it such a treat.
This recipe from Martha Steward puts a twist on that classic by swapping the fruit for a slightly more sour variety. Cranberries give the cake a unique taste, but don’t worry, there’s plenty of sugar to make this a holiday treat.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- 8 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- 1¾ cups cranberries
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup milk
Plus, you can always add a little cranberry juice (or red food coloring) to the batter to give the cake a slight holiday hue. Find the full recipe on Martha Stewart’s site.