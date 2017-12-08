Menu
Pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert everyone should try at least once. The brown sugar caramel top filled with chunks of refreshing pineapple make it such a treat.


This recipe from Martha Steward puts a twist on that classic by swapping the fruit for a slightly more sour variety. Cranberries give the cake a unique taste, but don’t worry, there’s plenty of sugar to make this a holiday treat.

RELATED: Bring the perfect salty and sweet combo to your party with this pineapple upside-down brie

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 8 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • 1¾ cups cranberries
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup milk

Plus, you can always add a little cranberry juice (or red food coloring) to the batter to give the cake a slight holiday hue. Find the full recipe on Martha Stewart’s site.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
