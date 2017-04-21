This may be the most delicious thing you can make with a rotisserie chicken

What to do with leftover rotisserie chicken?
We like incorporating it into recipes. Rotisserie chicken takes the headache out of meat preparation and speeds up the cooking process — plus, it’s delicious!
These delicious chicken chimichangas from BuzzFeed Tasty combine chicken, cream cheese, and vegetables, and are fried to perfection. You’ll love ’em!
RELATED: We’ve tried countless chicken recipes and this is easily one of the best
You will need:
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, diced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 4 cups rotisserie chicken
- 1 cup corn
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 6 flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded cheese blend
- Oil for frying
Get the full recipe from BuzzFeed Tasty.