This may be the most delicious thing you can make with a rotisserie chicken

What to do with leftover rotisserie chicken?

We like incorporating it into recipes. Rotisserie chicken takes the headache out of meat preparation and speeds up the cooking process — plus, it’s delicious!

These delicious chicken chimichangas from BuzzFeed Tasty combine chicken, cream cheese, and vegetables, and are fried to perfection. You’ll love ’em!

You will need:

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, diced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups rotisserie chicken
  • 1 cup corn
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 6 flour tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded cheese blend
  • Oil for frying

Get the full recipe from BuzzFeed Tasty.

