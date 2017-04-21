This may be the most delicious thing you can make with a rotisserie chicken

What to do with leftover rotisserie chicken?

We like incorporating it into recipes. Rotisserie chicken takes the headache out of meat preparation and speeds up the cooking process — plus, it’s delicious!

These delicious chicken chimichangas from BuzzFeed Tasty combine chicken, cream cheese, and vegetables, and are fried to perfection. You’ll love ’em!

RELATED: We’ve tried countless chicken recipes and this is easily one of the best

You will need:

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced



1 bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, diced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 cups rotisserie chicken

1 cup corn

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

8 ounces cream cheese

6 flour tortillas

2 cups shredded cheese blend

Oil for frying

Get the full recipe from BuzzFeed Tasty.