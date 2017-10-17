Food and drink

The internet is going nuts for this creamy 3-cheese spaghetti — one taste and you’ll understand why

If you love pasta and cheese (and who doesn’t?!), this will, without question, become your new favorite dinner.

This three-cheese spaghetti from Delish is so delicious and creamy — the ultimate comfort food.

And, believe it or not, it’s ready in only 15 minutes, so it can even be a last-minute dinner. What’s not to love?

You will need:

  • 12 ounces spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • ¾ cup chicken broth
  • ¾ cup shredded Italian cheese blend
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

