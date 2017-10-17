The internet is going nuts for this creamy 3-cheese spaghetti — one taste and you’ll understand why

If you love pasta and cheese (and who doesn’t?!), this will, without question, become your new favorite dinner.

This three-cheese spaghetti from Delish is so delicious and creamy — the ultimate comfort food.

And, believe it or not, it’s ready in only 15 minutes, so it can even be a last-minute dinner. What’s not to love?

You will need:

12 ounces spaghetti

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil



3 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup heavy cream

¾ cup chicken broth

¾ cup shredded Italian cheese blend

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Get the full recipe from Delish.

