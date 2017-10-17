The internet is going nuts for this creamy 3-cheese spaghetti — one taste and you’ll understand why

If you love pasta and cheese (and who doesn’t?!), this will, without question, become your new favorite dinner.
This three-cheese spaghetti from Delish is so delicious and creamy — the ultimate comfort food.
RELATED: She puts spaghetti and meatballs on a stick, and it’s sure to get people talking
And, believe it or not, it’s ready in only 15 minutes, so it can even be a last-minute dinner. What’s not to love?
You will need:
- 12 ounces spaghetti
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- ¾ cup chicken broth
- ¾ cup shredded Italian cheese blend
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Get the full recipe from Delish.