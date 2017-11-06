Deep fried cookie dough is beyond delicious, and here’s how you can make it at home

If you’ve never tried fried cookie dough, you’re missing out on one of the tastiest treats found at the state fair. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, they are the perfect dessert for any day of the week, not just at when you’re at the fair.

If you know how to deep fry things, making these will be super easy.

Start by making your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough, or skip it and use store-bought dough instead. The secret is to refrigerate the balls for an hour or so before you start frying. This will help them keep the right shape while they fry.





Don’t forget to dredge each one in the flour mixture before sticking them in the hot oil. That way you’ll get the perfect crispy outer layer.

Watch to see how easy these are to make.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the cookie dough:

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

For the dredging and frying:

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 quart vegetable oil, for frying

Melted chocolate, for garnish

Powdered sugar, for garnish

Find the full recipe on Handle the Heat.