Finally, the secret to making delicious, restaurant-style salsa at home

Cooking Mexican food at home is great, but there’s just something about chips and salsa as an appetizer that is hard to recreate at home. Store-bought salsa just doesn’t have the same flavor as homemade.

Luckily, we’ve finally found a recipe that shows us how to make that restaurant-style salsa at home. We’d probably spend all day trying to replicate the delicious tomato flavor, if that’s what it took, but luckily you can whip this baby up in under five minutes.





Thanks to blogger Iowa Girl Eats for showing us how.

Here’s what you’ll need:

28 oz can whole peeled tomatoes, undrained

½ red onion

1 handful cilantro leaves

2 cloves garlic

1 jalapeño

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

½ lime, juiced

Find the full recipe and a fun, instructional video on Iowa Girl Eats.