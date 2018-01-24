Game day snacks will never be the same again.

Thanks to pre-mixed everything bagel seasoning, you can easily dress up traditional pigs in a blanket with a little more flavor. The secret sauce is stuffing the rolls with chive cream cheese, which will really bring home the bagel flavor.





Keep these in mind for your Super Bowl party or an everyday lunch for your kids.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 package crescent dough (cut into 1-inch triangles)

8 oz cream cheese

5 scallions, chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tbs lemon juice (optional)

1 package mini hot dogs

1 egg

premixed everything bagel seasoning

Or make your own seasoning:

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp dried onion flakes

1 tbsp salt

Find the full instructions on Chop Happy.