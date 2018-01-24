Menu
hasselback apples Read this Next

Apple fans are the healthy-ish dessert of your dreams
Advertisement

Game day snacks will never be the same again.

Thanks to pre-mixed everything bagel seasoning, you can easily dress up traditional pigs in a blanket with a little more flavor. The secret sauce is stuffing the rolls with chive cream cheese, which will really bring home the bagel flavor.


RELATED: Parmesan chickpeas are just as delicious as cheesy chips, but are much healthier

Keep these in mind for your Super Bowl party or an everyday lunch for your kids.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1 package crescent dough (cut into 1-inch triangles)
  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 5 scallions, chopped
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 tbs lemon juice (optional)
  • 1 package mini hot dogs
  • 1 egg
  • premixed everything bagel seasoning

Or make your own seasoning:

  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp poppy seeds
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp dried onion flakes
  • 1 tbsp salt

Find the full instructions on Chop Happy.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

These ain’t your mama’s pancakes — my version of the breakfast classic has a few delicious surprises in store

These ain’t your mama’s pancakes — my version of the breakfast classic has a few delicious surprises in store

These 7 recipes will make you want to go out and buy an air fryer

These 7 recipes will make you want to go out and buy an air fryer

Making this delicious Italian meatloaf made me so hangry, I nearly ate it raw

Making this delicious Italian meatloaf made me so hangry, I nearly ate it raw

If you’re on a New Year’s salad kick, but missing your favorite foods, try this Big Mac-inspired salad

If you’re on a New Year’s salad kick, but missing your favorite foods, try this Big Mac-inspired salad

7 fascinating facts about the most important meal of the day

7 fascinating facts about the most important meal of the day

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement