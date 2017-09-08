Good luck keeping your hands off this totally addictive fall harvest crack

We admit it — we love crack.

Don’t worry, we’re not talking about drugs. We’re talking about “crack” snacks — ones that are so good, they’re practically addictive, like these butter and ranch mini pretzels.

We’ve already made crack snacks for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. Now, we’ve finally found one for fall!

This irresistible snack mix from Incredible Recipes from Heaven is both salty (pretzels) and sweet (candy), and is held together with a gooey white chocolate coating. Is it Halloween yet?!

You will need:





5 ounces (or ½ bag) pretzel sticks

2½ cups Honey Nut Cheerios

2½ cups Chex

1 cup peanuts or mixed nuts

1 bag fall-colored M&M’s

2 cups candy corn

12 ounces white chocolate melting chips

1½ tablespoons vegetable oil

Get the full recipe from Incredible Recipes from Heaven.