Who doesn’t love a gooey flourless chocolate cake?
This holiday version steps things up a notch by surrounding the chocolatey goodness with a gingerbread cookie. The cookie is flourless too, which is great if you’re gluten-free.
Most holiday-spiced desserts aren’t chocolate, so you’re in for a real treat with this one from Oh Yum.
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the gingerbread cookie:
- 5 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 6 Tbsp packed light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp fancy molasses
- 1 large egg yolk
- 1 ¼ cups brown rice flour
- ¼ cup tapioca starch
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground clove
- ¼ tsp baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
For the filling:
- 3 oz dark couverture chocolate
- 4 large eggs, separated
- ½ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup cocoa powder