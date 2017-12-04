Menu
Who doesn’t love a gooey flourless chocolate cake?

This holiday version steps things up a notch by surrounding the chocolatey goodness with a gingerbread cookie. The cookie is flourless too, which is great if you’re gluten-free.


Most holiday-spiced desserts aren’t chocolate, so you’re in for a real treat with this one from Oh Yum.

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the gingerbread cookie:

  • 5 Tbsp unsalted butter
  • 6 Tbsp packed light brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp fancy molasses
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 ¼ cups brown rice flour
  • ¼ cup tapioca starch
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ground clove
  • ¼ tsp baking powder
  • 1 pinch salt

For the filling:

  • 3 oz dark couverture chocolate
  • 4 large eggs, separated
  • ½ cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
Jessie Taylor
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
