Add spiders to your chocolate chip cookies for an extra spooky Halloween treat

While chocolate chip cookies are acceptable any time of year, we’ve found a way to make them extra special for Halloween.

This spooky treat from Tastes Better From Scratch turns the cookies’ chocolate chips into spiders! What a cute idea!

While you can really use any chocolate chip cookie recipe (here’s our favorite), the one used by Lauren from Tastes Better From Scratch is listed below.

You will need:

2 cups + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour



½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) butter, melted then cooled until warm

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided

Get the full recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch.