With just 4 ingredients, she found a hot, cheesy way to make leftover ham irresistible

One of the main reasons we love buying ham for the holidays is because we can make so many extra recipes with the leftovers. (Our own Elissa the Mom even did a whole series on it!)

If you kids adore ham and cheese sandwiches (and what kid doesn’t?), this recipe from About a Mom is bound to be a hit in your house.

RELATED: She adds jalapeño poppers to her grilled cheese and we are in awe of her genius

Instead of bread, it calls for puff pastry, putting a light and flaky twist on a classic sandwich. Plus, it only has four ingredients, so it can be whipped up in no time. So, what’s for lunch?





You will need:

2 puff pastry sheets

¾ pound ham, cubed

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Egg wash (1 egg + 1 tablespoon water)

Get the full recipe at About a Mom.