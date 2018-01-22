If you’re trying to eat a little healthier in the new year, here’s a great recipe.

Hasselback apples are made like Hasselback potatoes, by slicing the whole fruit almost all the way through, but leaving the slices attached to one another at the bottom. All the slices fan out during baking, creating the perfect ridges for holding brown sugar topping.





Of course, the dish contains some sugar, but you’re eating half an apple so it still has some nutrients, right?

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 large firm apples

cooking spray

4 tablespoons brown sugar, divided

2½ tablespoons butter, melted and divided

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1½ cups low-fat vanilla ice cream

Find the full recipe and nutrition info at Cooking Light.