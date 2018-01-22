Menu
These ain't your mama's pancakes -- my version of the breakfast classic has a few delicious surprises in store
If you’re trying to eat a little healthier in the new year, here’s a great recipe.

Hasselback apples are made like Hasselback potatoes, by slicing the whole fruit almost all the way through, but leaving the slices attached to one another at the bottom. All the slices fan out during baking, creating the perfect ridges for holding brown sugar topping.


RELATED: Your ultimate guide to apple picking — here are the best uses for each type of apple

Of course, the dish contains some sugar, but you’re eating half an apple so it still has some nutrients, right?

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 2 large firm apples
  • cooking spray
  • 4 tablespoons brown sugar, divided
  • 2½ tablespoons butter, melted and divided
  • ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
  • 2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1½ cups low-fat vanilla ice cream

Find the full recipe and nutrition info at Cooking Light.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
