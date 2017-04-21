Whip up some homemade Oreos, dunk them in milk, and feel like a kid again

From Creamsicle cake to sloppy joe grilled cheese, we love the recipes that make us feel like kids again.

Sure, you could go out and buy a package of Oreos at pretty much any grocery store, but don’t homemade desserts always taste better? Plus, when you make your own Oreos, you can control how much cream goes inside. What could be better than that?

You will need:

Cookies

1⅓ cups Dutch process cocoa powder



1½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¼ teaspoon salt

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling (the best part!)

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

½ cup vegetable shortening

3 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Get the full recipe from the Food Network.