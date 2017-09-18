Who needs cold medicine? This delicious homemade soup naturally boosts your immune system

A change in seasons can be hell on our immune systems. That’s because the drop in air temperature also causes our internal body temperatures to plummet, making it harder for our bodies to fight viruses.
We like to strengthen our immune systems before flu season strikes. There are several natural ways to do that, and they all involve the things we choose to put in our bodies.
This delicious Immunity Soup from CookingLight is loaded with the nutrients your body needs to stay healthy all year, such as vitamin C (kale), vitamin D (mushrooms), zinc (chicken and chickpeas), and antioxidants (garlic).
You will need:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1½ cups onion, chopped
- 3 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- 2 large carrots, thinly sliced
- 1 pound pre-sliced mushrooms
- Tip: Choose a vitamin D-rich variety, like Monterey Mushrooms
- 10 garlic cloves, minced
- 8 cups unsalted chicken stock
- 4 thyme sprigs
- 2 bay leaves
- 15 ounces unsalted chickpeas, drained
- 2 pounds skinless, bone-in chicken breasts
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 12 ounces curly kale, stems removed and leaves torn
Get the full recipe from CookingLight.
(And don’t forget — if you do unfortunately get sick this fall or winter, here’s how to kick the common cold in just five days!)