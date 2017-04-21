This is a cheesecake and a strawberry shortcake in one and it’s indescribably incredible

Every once in a while, we stumble across a jaw-dropping dessert — one that makes us pause for a second and simply say “wow.”

Here’s one of them.

This masterpiece from Notes from a Messy Kitchen is both a strawberry shortcake and a cheesecake. It’s held together with a homemade whipped cream cheese frosting, and there are crushed Nilla Wafers in its crumble topping.

Is it easy to make? No, it definitely isn’t. This one is time-consuming and a true labor of love. But if you live for creating head-turning desserts, why not give this recipe a whirl?





You will need:

Cake

1 box white cake mix

3 large egg whites

¼ cup vegetable oil

1¼ cups water

3-ounce box strawberry gelatin mix

Cheesecake

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1½ cups sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ cup cornstarch

3 large eggs

½ cup heavy whipping cream

Shortcake crumbles and cheesecake crust

2 boxes Nilla Wafers

¾ cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons ice water

3-ounce box strawberry gelatin mix

Red food coloring

Frosting

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup whipping cream

2¼ cups powdered sugar

Garnish your finished cake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Get the full recipe at Notes from a Messy Kitchen.