This is a cheesecake and a strawberry shortcake in one and it’s indescribably incredible

Every once in a while, we stumble across a jaw-dropping dessert — one that makes us pause for a second and simply say “wow.”
Here’s one of them.
This masterpiece from Notes from a Messy Kitchen is both a strawberry shortcake and a cheesecake. It’s held together with a homemade whipped cream cheese frosting, and there are crushed Nilla Wafers in its crumble topping.
Is it easy to make? No, it definitely isn’t. This one is time-consuming and a true labor of love. But if you live for creating head-turning desserts, why not give this recipe a whirl?
You will need:
Cake
- 1 box white cake mix
- 3 large egg whites
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1¼ cups water
- 3-ounce box strawberry gelatin mix
Cheesecake
- 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1½ cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 3 large eggs
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
Shortcake crumbles and cheesecake crust
- 2 boxes Nilla Wafers
- ¾ cup unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons ice water
- 3-ounce box strawberry gelatin mix
- Red food coloring
Frosting
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup whipping cream
- 2¼ cups powdered sugar
Garnish your finished cake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Get the full recipe at Notes from a Messy Kitchen.