This is a cheesecake and a strawberry shortcake in one and it’s indescribably incredible

Every once in a while, we stumble across a jaw-dropping dessert — one that makes us pause for a second and simply say “wow.”

Here’s one of them.

This masterpiece from Notes from a Messy Kitchen is both a strawberry shortcake and a cheesecake. It’s held together with a homemade whipped cream cheese frosting, and there are crushed Nilla Wafers in its crumble topping.

Is it easy to make? No, it definitely isn’t. This one is time-consuming and a true labor of love. But if you live for creating head-turning desserts, why not give this recipe a whirl?


You will need:

Cake

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • 3 large egg whites
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 1¼ cups water
  • 3-ounce box strawberry gelatin mix

Cheesecake

  • 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1½ cups sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream

Shortcake crumbles and cheesecake crust

  • 2 boxes Nilla Wafers
  • ¾ cup unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons ice water
  • 3-ounce box strawberry gelatin mix
  • Red food coloring

Frosting

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • ½ cup whipping cream
  • 2¼ cups powdered sugar

Garnish your finished cake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Get the full recipe at Notes from a Messy Kitchen.

